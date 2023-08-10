Coroner identifies 4 family members who died after shooting in home near Crystal Lake

On Wednesday, officers from the McHenry County sheriff's office and other departments investigate a shooting on Wild Plum Road near Crystal Lake. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

An investigator talks on a phone in front of a home near Crystal Lake on Thursday. The McHenry County sheriff's office continues to investigate the fatal shooting there. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Investigators are seen Thursday in front of a home near Crystal Lake where four family members, including three females and a male "aggressor," were found after a shooting Wednesday. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

The McHenry County coroner's office identified the four adults who died Wednesday from a shooting in a home near Crystal Lake.

Coroner Michael Rein said Jean Song, 44; Lauren Smith-Song, 32; Chang Song, 73; and Yuna Song, 49, were killed. Rein did not release their causes of death and said their autopsies would be performed Thursday.

The coroner's office is continuing to work with the McHenry County sheriff's office and Major Investigation Assistance Team on the investigation, the news release said.

The investigation into their deaths continued Thursday at the home outside Crystal Lake where the three adult female relatives were killed by an adult male relative early Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

A news release Thursday from the sheriff's office provided few new details surrounding the killings.

A fifth relative, an adult female who called 911 and was taken from the scene to a hospital by the Crystal Lake Fire Department in serious condition, remained in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon, according to the release. Her name was not given.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Wild Plum Road, in the quiet, tree-lined Prairie Ridge neighborhood, for reports of multiple gunshots fired, police said.

"Upon arrival on scene, deputies located three deceased adult females, an adult female seriously injured, and an adult male, believed to be the aggressor, seriously injured," the sheriff's office said in Thursday's release.

All five were family members, police said.

The man was also taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff's office, coroner's office and the Major Investigation Assistance Team are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Deputies, investigators and evidence technicians were at the house for several hours Wednesday, where a drone also was used during the investigation.

Neighbors interviewed throughout Wednesday said they hadn't heard anything overnight and were startled by waking up to police and TV news crews along the streets. They thought the residents at the townhouse where the shooting happened were renters and said they had lived there for a number of years.

Neighbors said the neighborhood is a safe, quiet, friendly place to live, and they were shocked by the killings.