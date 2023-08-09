Wauconda CERT offering free emergency response training class

The Wauconda Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will hold a free six-week training class for the public and those interested in becoming new members.

The classes will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 7, at the training room of the Wauconda Fire Station 1, 109 W. Liberty St. (Route 176).

Wauconda CERT manages emergencies and community events to assist the public. State-certified trainers will teach basic response skills. Individuals who complete the course are eligible to become CERT members.

Visit www.wauconda-il.gov/cert for more information and to enroll.