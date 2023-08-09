Run on Dunkin? New coffee shop is coming to Wheaton

Wheaton is getting a new Dunkin' coffee and doughnut shop. It's planned to open in a former bank building at Roosevelt and County Farm roads. associated press

Ben Affleck's favorite coffee store is taking over a vacant bank at a heavily traveled intersection in Wheaton.

A Dunkin' restaurant with a drive-through will open in the former Chase Bank at the northwest corner of Roosevelt and County Farm roads. The brick building was constructed in 2009, but has been vacant for several years.

The 2,586-square-foot restaurant will offer coffee lovers from the nearby DuPage County government complex and St. Francis High School a place to get a cup of joe on the go. It will replace a smaller, walk-in Dunkin restaurant without a drive-through in the County Farm shopping center to the north.

The developer plans to reconfigure the existing drive-through lane on the west side of the bank building. Traffic will still flow counterclockwise around the building. But instead of three teller or ATM lanes, two order lanes will merge into one pickup lane on the south side of the building.

Meanwhile, state and county transportation officials are looking to make improvements to the Roosevelt and County Farm intersection "several years from now," Stephen Corcoran, the developer's traffic engineer said during a recent city public hearing.

The proposed roadwork project would add a westbound right-turn lane on Roosevelt to go north on County Farm. The work also involves adding a second eastbound left-turn lane on Roosevelt.

"Right now, we just have one that goes north to County Farm," Corcoran said. "They want to add a second one."

The bank building's interior will be completely remodeled to include a dining area, kitchen, walk-in freezer, accessible restrooms and other facilities.

"It's actually a great fit to reuse this building," said Tory Hannan, the project's architect.

The exterior will remain largely as is, except for new Dunkin signs, without the "Donuts."