Glenview woman accused of stealing from Ravinia Association

A Glenview woman is accused of stealing more than $110,000 from the Ravinia Festival Association.

The Illinois attorney general's office Wednesday charged Michelle Bringham, 39, an association employee, with theft by deception of more than $100,000, theft of more than $100,000, and forgery.

The first two charges are felonies each punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Forgery carries a penalty of up to five years.

Bringham was an accounting coordinator with the nonprofit Ravinia Festival Association, which operates the outdoor music performance space in Highland Park, officials said.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Bringham wrote checks to a fake vendor to steal funds.

In a case investigated by the FBI, Bringham also is alleged to have used another employee's signature stamp on checks without the employee's permission, officials said.