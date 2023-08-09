Glenview notes: SportSwap Aug. 27; Willow Road construction updates

Donate, shop for used equipment at Glenview SportSwap Aug. 27

The Glenview Park District and Greener Glenview are partnering to host the first Glenview SportSwap from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Used sports equipment donated by the community will be available at affordable prices, with proceeds benefiting the Glenview Park Foundation.

Those wishing to donate equipment can bring items to Park Center West Gym from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26. Donors will receive a voucher as credit for each donated item. The amount of the voucher will vary based on the type of item dropped off rather than the item's original price.

Donated sports equipment should be gently used or like new. Greener Glenview will not clean or repair any item. A list of accepted items can be found at GreenerGlenview.org. Ice hockey equipment will not be accepted; donated items will not be accepted on the day of the SportSwap.

At the sale, items can be purchased with cash or vouchers (no credit cards). Vouchers must be presented at checkout for use as payment. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a bag to take home purchases.

Items will be divided into four categories: balls (priced at $1); accessories/miscellaneous items ($1); shoes ($5); and equipment ($10).

"We are really excited about this fun event, and so happy to collaborate with the Glenview Park District," said Ann Yoshida, Greener Glenview member and event organizer. "By participating in the SportSwap you are saving money, helping the environment, and cleaning out your garage -- all at the same time! It's a win for everyone."

Willow Road construction updates

The Illinois Department of Transportation's resurfacing of Willow Road remains on track to be completed in October.

Overnight lane closures started this week at the intersection of Patriot and Willow to complete concrete patches. This work is being performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays through Aug. 28. All lanes will remain open during weekends.

This week crews began placing final asphalt surface on Willow Road. The work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and take up to seven nights to complete.

Starting in mid-August, crews will begin working on traffic signal painting, landscape restoration and pavement marking.

Titan Booster Club memberships on sale

Membership registration is now live for the Glenbrook South Titan Booster Club for the 2023-24 school year.

Membership includes free admission for five family members for all regular season home varsity football and basketball games.

Members can sign up online at gbstitanboosterclub.com or when registering your student online this summer with District 225.

There are three membership levels:

• GOLD ($200): Family Athletic Pass for up to five family members (a value of up to $500); GBS Sports updates; two Booster Club decals; $20 coupon off Titan Wear; and a golf umbrella with GBS Titans logo.

• BLUE ($125): Family Athletic Pass for up to five family members; GBS Sports updates; two Booster Club decals; $20 coupon off Titan Wear.

• STANDARD ($65): Family Athletic Pass for up to five family members; GBS Sports updates; two Booster Club decals.

Booster Club membership fees are used to support GBS athletic and physical education programs, including $19,000 for the new LED scoring table in the Titan Dome, $25,000 toward new basketball hoops, $350,000 to construct the outdoor bathroom/concession facility, $90,000 for a retractable screen system that divides the field house space, and $1,000 scholarships to two deserving college-bound athletes.

The club also fulfills coaches' and trainers' wish list items for needed equipment, and hosts three sports kickoff breakfasts throughout the year.