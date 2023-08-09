Four family members dead, 1 injured after shooting at home near Crystal Lake

Four family members, including three females and a male "aggressor," were killed Wednesday at a home in unincorporated Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home early Wednesday morning on the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road after receiving a 911 call of a "single household member shooting their relatives," police said. One female, who made the call to 911, survived the attack, but was seriously injured and is being treated at a local hospital, Deputy Tim Creighton said.

Creighton spoke to reporters late Wednesday morning and declined to say how the people were killed, their their ages or what weapon was involved. He said they all were household members.

A tweet sent from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office later Wednesday referred to the three dead females and the female who made the 911 call as family members.

In an earlier Facebook post, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said deputies had responded to "reports of multiple gunshots fired."

Speaking with reporters, Creighton said the three females were dead when deputies arrived at the home. One male, who Creighton described as "the aggressor," was seriously injured and later died, he said.

Deputies responded to the scene about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday after reports of multiple gunshots fired, according to a news release.

Sheriff Robb Tadelman said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

McHenry County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Major Investigation Assistance Team, is handling the investigation, according to the release. While the majority of police vehicles at the scene were from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, a Fox River Grove Police SUV arrived at about 10 a.m.

Neighbors said they hadn't heard anything overnight and awoke to see TV news crews along the street. They believed the residents at the townhome where the shooting took place were renters and that they had lived there for a number of years.

Larry Swanson, a resident who lives down the street, said the neighborhood originally was designed to be part of a golf course. The Prairie Ridge subdivision, where the townhome is located, is a mix of 53 duplexes and single-family homes along winding tree-lined roads.

Neighbor Sage Brossard, 19, who lives two doors down, said she hadn't heard anything happen overnight. She said she had never met the family but that she understood there were multiple generations living in the home.

"This is crazy," Brossard said. "I had no idea what was going on."

No update was provided by the McHenry County Coroner's office. The sheriff's office said it plans to release further details later in the day.

Holly Cote, a social worker at nearby Prairie Grove School, said her neighborhood is a "tight-knit community."

"It's friendly," she said. "I am hoping and praying there aren't kids involved. I know all of these kids in this neighborhood. They're my kids, they go to my school."

• Daily Herald staff writer Paul Valade contributed to this report.