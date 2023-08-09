Death investigation underway after shooting at home near Crystal Lake

The McHenry County sheriff's office said they are conducting a death investigation following an early morning shooting at a home near Crystal Lake that injured at least four people.

Sheriff's deputies would not say how many people were killed in the shooting at a house on the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

Authorities said there were at least four victims and called the shooting an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Police were called to the single-family home located on a cul-de-sac in an unincorporated portion of the county just east of Crystal Lake a little before 4 a.m., a sheriff's office sergeant reported.

More information is expected later this morning.