Bails set at $1 million for pair charged in Lombard armed robbery

Bail was set at $1 million Wednesday for two people charged with robbing a Lombard gas station Tuesday.

David Bonner, 50, of the 1700 block of North Luna in Chicago, and Brianne Crannell, 22, of the 1000 block of West Devon Avenue in Park Ridge, appeared before DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell, each facing a charge of armed robbery.

Authorities allege that Crannell, Bonner and a third person drove to the Marathon gas station at 931 E. Roosevelt Road. Crannell entered the station bought a bag of Cheetos and returned to the car, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Bonner then went in, showed a knife to a clerk, and took about $210 from a cash register and multiple boxes of cigarettes.

The trio drove away. Police chased them on to eastbound I-290, where the three ran off, according to the news release. All three were arrested shortly thereafter.

According to the charge against Crannell, she "cased" the business to determine how many clerks were working and reported the information to Bonner.

The news release did not say if the third person has been charged with anything.

To be freed while awaiting trial, Bonner and Crannell each would have to post $100,000 bond.