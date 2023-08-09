$1.5 million in funding secured for Naperville Riverwalk extension

The Naperville Riverwalk Project has received $1.5 million in funding to extend the Riverwalk and create a southern gateway near Edward Hospital. An artist's rendition shows what the new area will look like. Courtesy the city of Naperville

The Naperville Riverwalk Project has received $1.5 million in funding from the state and Edward-Elmhurst Health to extend the Riverwalk and create a southern gateway near Edward Hospital.

The expansion of the popular attraction is part of the Naperville Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan, which aims to tackle several projects in time to commemorate the Riverwalk's 50th anniversary in 2031.

In addition to a $700,000 gift from Edward-Elmhurst Health, State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr helped secure $800,000 for the Riverwalk expansion in the 2024 Illinois budget signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"Naperville's Riverwalk is known as its crown jewel for good reason," Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said in a statement. "It's long been a community destination to spend time with family and friends, to take a walk outside, get some exercise or simply relax."

The 1.8-acre segment earmarked for the expansion lies between Washington Street and the west branch of the DuPage River, and from Hillside Road south to Martin Avenue. The Edward Hospital campus near Martin Avenue will connect with the nearby park and river area through a pedestrian bridge over the existing tributary outlet.

Before work begins, the Naperville Riverwalk Commission will review layouts for the southern gateway extension and make a recommendation.

Officials touted the new Riverwalk area, which they said will offer river frontage, convenience to Washington Street, proximity to the Edward Hospital campus and access to park district sites on Martin Avenue.

"Naperville has much to offer residents and visitors alike, and building up our infrastructure is critical to attracting people to the downtown and Riverwalk area," Yang Rohr said in a statement.