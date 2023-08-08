No bail for man accused of shooting 9-year-old
Updated 8/8/2023 5:16 PM
Michael Goodman, a 43-year-old Glenbrook North alumnus, was ordered held without bail Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 9-year-old Serabi Medina on Saturday night in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.
Neighbors told the Sun-Times that Goodman had complained of kids being too loud in the past and had confronted Serabi's father about the noise before the attack. But prosecutors offered no motive for the shooting during the brief court hearing.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
