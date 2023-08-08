Metra Milwaukee North riders should expect weekend schedule tweaks

Metra is adjusting schedules on three Milwaukee District North trains from Friday night to Saturday morning to accommodate track work. Daily Herald File Photo

A busy summer construction season means schedule changes for some Metra Milwaukee District North riders late Friday and early Saturday.

Three trains will not run beyond Lake Forest because of track repairs between the municipality and Libertyville, officials said.

On Friday night, outbound Train 2157, leaving Chicago at 11 p.m., will end at Lake Forest. A Pace shuttle bus will accommodate passengers heading farther north and make all stops to Fox Lake.

On Saturday morning, instead of leaving from Fox Lake, inbound Trains 2600 and 2602 will start their runs at the Lake Forest station. Train 2600 leaves at 6:11 a.m. and Train 2602 departs at 7:20 a.m., making all stops.

Workers are replacing track panels between Lake Forest and Libertyville.

Regular Saturday service will resume with Train 2604, which leaves Fox Lake for Chicago at 8:45 a.m.

"By performing the work during the overnight hours, Metra hopes to inconvenience as few customers as possible," officials said.