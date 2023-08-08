Maple Park man dies in crash on Route 47 near Elburn

A Maple Park man was killed Tuesday morning during a fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 47 near Elburn.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in a news release that deputies responded at 5:18 a.m. to a crash at Route 47 and Beith Road. When the deputies arrived, they found a semitrailer truck in the southbound lane of Route 47 with a vehicle underneath the trailer that was engulfed in flames.

Hain said a dashboard camera on a semitrailer truck showed it was going south on Route 47 through the intersection when the crash occurred.

A 1996 Mazda pickup truck driving east on Beith ran the stop sign, crashed into the trailer and burst into flame. The pickup truck was pinned sideways in front of the rear trailer axle.

A witness behind the truck confirmed the pickup truck disobeyed the stop sign and said the semitrailer was not speeding.

The driver of the pickup truck, Juan J. Galvez, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semitrailer truck was not injured.

Route 47 was closed for hours as authorities investigated the cause of the crash. It reopened by 3:13 p.m.