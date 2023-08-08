Fatal two-vehicle crash closes Route 47 in Elburn
Updated 8/8/2023 7:47 AM
Route 47 in Elburn is closed between Route 38 and Beth Road following a fatal two-vehicle crash.
Kane County sheriff's office investigators reported the road was closed just before 6:30 a.m.
Authorities said they are investigating a crash between a semi-truck and a small pickup.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
