Man charged after chase in stolen pickup truck in Oak Brook

A man has been accused of fleeing Oak Brook police in a stolen pickup truck.

Jaqhuan Simpson, 21, of the 800 block of North Broadway Street in Joliet, is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Prosecutors Monday asked for bail to be set at $125,000, but DuPage County Judge Brian Telander set it at $10,000. Simpson will need to post $1,000 to be freed pretrial.

Oak Brook police say that at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, they joined Oakbrook Terrace police in pursuing a 2022 Dodge Ram TRX vehicle at 22nd Street and McArthur Drive. The vehicle was reported stolen in Naperville the day before.

Police allege Simpson drove as fast as 85 mph and failed to stop at red lights on 31st Street at Jorie Boulevard and Midwest Road.

They stopped the truck using tire-deflation spike strips.

Police say Simpson had a key fob reprogrammed, and several key fobs were found in the Dodge.

His next court date is Sept. 5.