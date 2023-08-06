Pet cat dies in Island Lake house fire, but firefighters able to save dog

A family pet cat died in a house fire Saturday in Island Lake, but firefighters rescued the family's dog, authorities said.

The residents of the single-family home on the 3800 block of Newport Drive safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived about 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Wauconda Fire District officials said.

First responders say they saw heavy smoke pushing from an attached garage and the attic space above; they stretched a hose line to the rear of the garage and went inside, encountering heavy fire, according to a news release.

Crews extinguished the blaze and searched the house, checking for fire extension. They were on scene for another two hours as part of the investigation. A cause hadn't been determined.

Residents will stay with family, as the house was deemed uninhabitable, officials said.

Wauconda firefighters were assisted by five other departments on scene.