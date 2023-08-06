 

Pet cat dies in Island Lake house fire, but firefighters able to save dog

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/6/2023 3:59 PM

A family pet cat died in a house fire Saturday in Island Lake, but firefighters rescued the family's dog, authorities said.

The residents of the single-family home on the 3800 block of Newport Drive safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived about 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Wauconda Fire District officials said.

 

First responders say they saw heavy smoke pushing from an attached garage and the attic space above; they stretched a hose line to the rear of the garage and went inside, encountering heavy fire, according to a news release.

Crews extinguished the blaze and searched the house, checking for fire extension. They were on scene for another two hours as part of the investigation. A cause hadn't been determined.

Residents will stay with family, as the house was deemed uninhabitable, officials said.

Wauconda firefighters were assisted by five other departments on scene.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 