Fire put out on boat that was fully engulfed near Fox Lake
Updated 8/6/2023 6:57 PM
A small boat was engulfed in flames before a fire department boat put it out and towed the wreckage back to shore Sunday afternoon in Fox Lake, witnesses say.
The boat was seen fully engulfed near a dock in Pistakee Lake before 3 p.m., but later drifted away. A Fox Lake Fire Protection District boat extinguished the fire and the small vessel sank, but crews later recovered it and brought the charred boat to the dock near Arrow Marine at the Route 12 bridge.
Authorities didn't immediately release details, including the conditions of people who were on the boat.
