Fire put out on boat that was fully engulfed near Fox Lake

Two people examine the wreckage of a small boat that was on fire earlier Sunday in Pistakee Lake. Courtesy of Amanda Atchley

A boat is lifted up after it was on fire and sunk earlier Sunday afternoon in Pistakee Lake. Courtesy of Amanda Atchley

A Fox Lake Fire Protection District boat towed the charred wreckage of a small vessel back to shore Sunday afternoon. Courtesy of Amanda Atchley

A small boat was fully involved in flames on Pistakee Lake Sunday afternoon. Courtesy of Amanda Atchley

A small boat was engulfed in flames before a fire department boat put it out and towed the wreckage back to shore Sunday afternoon in Fox Lake, witnesses say.

The boat was seen fully engulfed near a dock in Pistakee Lake before 3 p.m., but later drifted away. A Fox Lake Fire Protection District boat extinguished the fire and the small vessel sank, but crews later recovered it and brought the charred boat to the dock near Arrow Marine at the Route 12 bridge.

Authorities didn't immediately release details, including the conditions of people who were on the boat.

