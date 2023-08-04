 

FBI: Stolen truck used to pull ATM out of the ground

  • ATM burglary suspects in Warrenville are seen in this image released by the FBI Friday.

Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 8/4/2023 3:12 PM

The FBI is looking for an unknown number of burglary suspects who broke into an ATM at Old Second National Bank in Warrenville.

The suspects apparently attached a hook and chain to the ATM and used a stolen truck to rip the machine from the ground about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

 

The FBI released photos of the ATM heist Friday to try to identify the suspects, who fled in a 2023 Grey Ford Escape bearing IL plate number FP210466.

Members of the public can report tips at (312) 421-6700 or via tips.fbi.gov (even anonymously).

No further information was available.

Article Comments
