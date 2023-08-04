FBI: Stolen truck used to pull ATM out of the ground

ATM burglary suspects in Warrenville are seen in this image released by the FBI Friday. Courtesy of FBI

The FBI is looking for an unknown number of burglary suspects who broke into an ATM at Old Second National Bank in Warrenville.

The suspects apparently attached a hook and chain to the ATM and used a stolen truck to rip the machine from the ground about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The FBI released photos of the ATM heist Friday to try to identify the suspects, who fled in a 2023 Grey Ford Escape bearing IL plate number FP210466.

Members of the public can report tips at (312) 421-6700 or via tips.fbi.gov (even anonymously).

No further information was available.