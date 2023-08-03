'Not Above the Law' effort over Trump leads to Mount Prospect site

Downtown Mount Prospect became a suburban site of local rallies urged by the national Not Above the Law coalition on the day former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges he attempted to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Gerry Roethel of Naperville, holding a "Not Above the Law" sign at the corner of routes 14 and 83 during the afternoon rush, said he made the journey because it was the only such rally that was closer than Chicago to his home.

"It's a test of whether the system still works for all Americans," he said of Thursday's court proceedings in Washington. "I don't want Trump as president. I wouldn't let him babysit my kids. I consider myself an independent, moderate capitalist. Economically, I'm for what works. I have no ax to grind. I wouldn't have given it a second thought 10 years ago, but I have to give it a second thought now."

Carole Delahunty of Mount Prospect was the organizer of the rally in her own hometown.

"It's not a celebration," she said of the rally. "It's an affirmation that people need to be held accountable, especially when they're trying to overthrow the government."

Though not a registered Democrat, Delahunty said she considers herself a Democrat. Nevertheless, she said the intended audience for the rally was not members of either party already dug into their positions, but those who consider themselves not into politics, which she called "the height of privilege."

"If those people paid attention and voted, what a difference it would make," Delahunty said. "When I was younger, and in high school, I thought it would all work out."

She said she hoped even a few such apolitical people would be inspired to Google facts on the issue when they got home.

Though 50 people had signed up for the tentatively planned rally over the past several months, she blamed Thursday's heat and the suddenness of the indictments' announcement as the reason only 14 showed up.

Their signs ranged from the gravity of "Remember History, Defend Democracy, Demand Justice" to the joking irreverence of "Trump Puts Ketchup On His Hot Dog."

While a number of passing cars' and trucks' drivers honked in support, a few rolled down their windows to swear at the group or call them "morons."

"I think more people feel he needs to be held accountable," Delahunty said of Trump.

Though a conclusion of the court case appears far off, she said no further rallies had been planned.