How you can win free Mega Millions tickets Friday

The Illinois Lottery will give away Mega Millions tickets Friday at an event in Hinsdale. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Lottery players can win free Mega Millions tickets Friday in Hinsdale.

The Illinois Lottery is hosting a ticket grab challenge between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Shell Food Mart, 210 E. Ogden Ave.

Participants will have five seconds inside a special machine to grab as many tickets as they can, according to an Illinois Lottery news release. The machine will contain 1,200 tickets, the release said.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is $1.25 billion. If won, the prize would be the fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot and the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in the U.S.

The drawing is set for 10 p.m. Friday.

The Shell Food Mart is among the 10 stores that have sold the most winning Mega Millions tickets this year, according to the release.

Here are the Top 10:

1. Lucky Mart, 2900 W. 87th St., Chicago

2. Mares Mini Mart & Deli, 7850 W. Addison St., Chicago

3. Glenwood AmStar, 18659 S. Halsted St., Glenwood

4. Kostner Korner, 4356 W. Howard St., Skokie

5. Woodman's Food Mart, 3155 McFarland Road, Rockford

6. Shell Food Mart, 210 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale

7. JD Food and Liquor, 10147 Roosevelt Road, Westchester

8. Gas Express, 501 W. 31st St., Chicago

9. Gennaro Liquors, 5549 W. 87th St., Oak Lawn

10. Speedway, 885 E. Touhy Ave., Des Plaines.