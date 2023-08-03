Firefighter hurt battling garage fire in Roselle Wednesday

A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a blaze that engulfed the detached garage of a home near Roselle Wednesday night.

Fire officials said the injured firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

Firefighters were called to the split-level, single-family home on the 7N600 block of Hawthorne Lane just before 9:30 p.m. and encountered smoke and fire showing from the garage when they arrived.

It took about 16 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The blaze caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, mainly to the garage structure, though the exterior of the home sustained some damage.

The house was deemed habitable.