Addison man accused of setting car on fire next to apartment building

An Addison man has been accused of setting a car on fire early Wednesday morning, just a few feet from an apartment building.

Ernesto Hernandez, 34, of the 100 block of South Villa Avenue, is being held in the DuPage County jail on $500,000 bail, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

He is charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Villa Avenue in Addison. Authorities allege Hernandez doused a paper napkin with motor oil, set it on fire and threw the napkin into the open window of a 2007 Mazda 3.

The car belonged to an acquaintance. The news release did not specify the nature of their relationship.

The fire damaged the car and the building.

Hernandez was arrested at the complex later that day.

He would need to post $50,000 to be freed pretrial.