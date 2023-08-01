Aurora man charged in Wheaton resident's cocaine overdose

An Aurora man is accused of killing a Wheaton man by supplying the cocaine on which he overdosed.

Markwon Wilson, 21, of the 1700 block of Ravine Park Lane, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide in the death of 62-year-old Raul Torres.

The charge was filed on July 12, and Wilson was arrested on July 26. Bail was set at $500,000.

Authorities allege that Wilson went to Torres' home on March 29, 2021, and sold him cocaine.

Wheaton police and paramedics later were called to the 2000 block of West Roosevelt Road to treat an unresponsive man.

They found Torres, unconscious and not breathing, on a couch in the living room. There was a pipe in his hand and a white powder on the floor in front of him. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

The powder was cocaine, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

In addition, Wilson is facing a charge in Winnebago County of manufacture/delivery of 400 to 900 grams of cocaine.

His next DuPage court date is Aug. 23.