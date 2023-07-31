Mount Prospect police seek help locating 92-year-old woman
Updated 7/31/2023 8:20 AM
Mount Prospect police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 92-year-old woman.
Geraldine Zilius is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 109 pounds with blonde hair.
She left her home Sunday afternoon to buy groceries but did not return home, police said.
Her vehicle, a maroon 1989 Chevrolet Beretta sedan with Illinois license plates GER147, was spotted at 1:52 a.m. in Kenilworth.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5656.
