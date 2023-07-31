Man charged with DUI, endangering child in Lisle

A man has been charged with driving drunk while having a 5-year-old child in his car.

Thaddeus T. Thompson, 38, of the 800 block of North Avers Avenue in Chicago, drove through a red light around 1:17 a.m. Sunday at Ogden Avenue and Route 53 in Lisle.

Lisle police say they found about 100 grams of cannabis and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while his license is revoked, DUI, endangering the health and life of a child, unlawful possession of cannabis and disobeying a traffic-control device.

The child was not injured and was turned over to a relative. DuPage County court records allege the child was riding in the front seat and was not in a child car seat or booster seat.

Bail was set Sunday at $20,000, meaning Thompson has to post $2,000 bond to be freed pretrial.