Bartlett man's drowning ruled an accident

The death of an 18-year-old Bartlett man who drowned Saturday near the Sullivan Street beach in Gary, Indiana, was ruled an accident by the Lake County, Indiana, coroner.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy on Rayan Mohammed on Sunday.

A death investigation team from the coroner's office arrived at 4:27 p.m. Saturday at 7400 Oak Avenue, where a family member identified Mohammed.

The autopsy performed Sunday concluded that Mohammed died from asphyxia and drowning.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Gary Police Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Gary Fire Department.