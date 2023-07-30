 

Retirement of Schaumburg therapist starts changes for village's counseling program

  • The Schaumburg Police Department, which oversees the village's Family Counseling Center, plans both immediate and long-term changes to the program's staffing following this Tuesday's retirement of its full-time therapist.

Daily Herald report
Updated 7/30/2023 5:09 PM

With the retirement Tuesday of the full-time therapist at Schaumburg's Family Counseling Center, village officials plan to contract Owens & Associates to provide the same services for a transitional period through Jan. 31.

In the meantime, the Schaumburg Police Department, which oversees the FCC, plans to recruit and train someone for a combined mobile crisis clinician/therapist position.

 

Owens & Associates, which has offices at 1305 Wiley Road in Schaumburg, would be paid $73,200 for the six-month transitional period. By comparison, the currently budgeted six-month compensation for a full-time FCC therapist is $75,389.

Patrick Dahmen's retirement as the FCC therapist on Tuesday will follow 34 years of service to the village.

