Retirement of Schaumburg therapist starts changes for village's counseling program
Updated 7/30/2023 5:09 PM
With the retirement Tuesday of the full-time therapist at Schaumburg's Family Counseling Center, village officials plan to contract Owens & Associates to provide the same services for a transitional period through Jan. 31.
In the meantime, the Schaumburg Police Department, which oversees the FCC, plans to recruit and train someone for a combined mobile crisis clinician/therapist position.
Owens & Associates, which has offices at 1305 Wiley Road in Schaumburg, would be paid $73,200 for the six-month transitional period. By comparison, the currently budgeted six-month compensation for a full-time FCC therapist is $75,389.
Patrick Dahmen's retirement as the FCC therapist on Tuesday will follow 34 years of service to the village.
