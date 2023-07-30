Kayaker rescued on DuPage River in Naperville

The Naperville Fire Department successfully completed a water rescue Sunday on the DuPage River.

At about 1:15 p.m., a special rescue response team consisting of 18 people was dispatched for two men whose kayaks had overturned on the river. Among the equipment was a water rescue vehicle.

When crews arrived, according to fire department officials, one of the kayakers already had reached the western shore of the river. The other man was stranded on an island north of Hobson Road.

Because the current of the river was too strong for the stranded man to swim to shore, swift water technicians from the fire department set up a "live bait" rescue where the man got in the water and was grabbed as the current carried him downstream.

No injuries were reported.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted by the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Park District Police.