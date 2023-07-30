18-year-old pedestrian killed in Grayslake crash

An 18-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday in a crash involving two vehicles in Grayslake.

According to Grayslake police officials, the crash occurred at about 10:12 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Ford Escape and Ford F-350 with an attached trailer collided, forcing the F-350 off the road.

The F-350 struck the pedestrian who was standing near the southeast corner of the intersection. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The drivers from both vehicles also were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Grayslake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

No additional information about the crash or the pedestrian were provided by police officials.