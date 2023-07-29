Fire breaks out at Oakbrook Terrace apartment complex during overnight storms

Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at an apartment complex in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, according to reports.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Arden of Oak Brook apartment complex on Royce Boulevard off Butterfield Road.

The fire started after the building was struck by lightning during the overnight storms, according to a letter sent to residents by the leasing administrator.

"We are happy to report there are no reported injuries or casualties," the letter read.

Crews could be seen using a drone to assess the wide extent of the damage. A large portion of the building was completely destroyed leaving many resident displaced.

"We were in bed and it was raining. It was normal thunder and all of sudden we heard the loudest thunder I've ever heard in my life," said Chinitha Johnson. "My husband said that sounded close and within like a minute a woman screamed fire Looked out the window and there was fire in the top of the corner of the building so we began to run out and pack and people started coming out."

The leasing agent said the restoration company was on site.