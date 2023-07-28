Woman charged with bringing gun to DuPage courthouse
Updated 7/28/2023 4:59 PM
A woman has been accused of bringing a loaded gun into the DuPage County courthouse Thursday.
Authorities allege Suheir Barham, 47, of the 9100 block of Melvina Avenue in Oak Lawn, had a loaded Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun in a backpack at 9:01 a.m. when she entered the courthouse in Wheaton and placed the backpack on the conveyor belt of a metal detector.
A deputy noticed it, and Barham was immediately arrested.
She is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Barham had a date in traffic court Thursday for a speeding ticket she received in Darien.
She posted $10,000 bond Friday morning and was released from the DuPage County jail.
Her next court date is Aug. 21.
