Red Cross opens new blood donation center in Schaumburg

The American Red Cross has opened a state-of-the art blood donation center at 622 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of American Red Cross

Staff members welcome blood donors to the American Red Cross' new state-of-the art facility at 622 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has opened a new state-of-the-art blood donation site at 622 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg to better serve the Northwest suburbs.

Each day, the Red Cross needs about 12,500 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at roughly 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of "Meg 2: The Trench." All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Anyone who gives throughout August also will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice and an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt while they last.

Visit redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/shark-week.html for details.