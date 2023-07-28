Firefighter injured in Elmhurst fire

A firefighter was treated and released from the hospital after being injured during an early morning house fire in Elmhurst.

Firefighters responded to a call at 1:13 a.m. Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of East Crescent Avenue. Officials said all residents safely exited the house, which had heavy smoke and flames coming from the back.

Companies from Addison, Franklin Park, Hillside, Lombard, Northlake, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Villa Park, Westchester and York Center were called to assist the Elmhurst Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was extinguished in about an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No cost damage estimate was provided by officials.