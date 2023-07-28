Cary man accused of battering newborn

Tristan Johnson, 22, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child, the Cary Police Department said.

The Department of Children and Family Services told police that the baby was brought by a parent to a local hospital emergency room June 22 after a seizure and then was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit, where doctors determined the infant had a broken arm and a brain injury, according to a news release.

The baby has since been released from the hospital, and DCFS is coordinating his care, the news release said.

Cary police arrested Johnson on a warrant Friday. He would need to post $50,000 to be released from the McHenry County jail before trial.

If convicted of aggravated battery to a child, Johnson would face six to 30 years in prison.