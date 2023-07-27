Sprinkler keeps fire in check at Wauconda senior building
Updated 7/27/2023 8:49 PM
A sprinkler system contained a blaze at a senior apartment building in Wauconda until firefighters arrived Thursday afternoon.
The Wauconda Fire District responded to Liberty Arms, 260 Larkdale Row Drive, at 3:09 p.m. and found a fire in a second-floor unit was being kept in check by a sprinkler head, according to a news release.
Crews extinguished the fire, which officials said was related to unattended cooking.
Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the news release said.
Damage was estimated at $300,000. The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.