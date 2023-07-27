Minnesota man charged in Villa Park train station murder

A Minnesota man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man last year at the Villa Park train station.

Bail was denied for Gregory Matthews, 30, during a Thursday hearing. Matthews, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery.

According to officials, police officers responded at approximately 7:01 p.m. on July 10, 2022, to the Villa Park train station on Ardmore Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found James Kelly unconscious, lying on his back with blood coming out of his right ear and other locations on his face and head.

Kelly was taken immediately to a hospital for medical attention. He died on Dec. 3, 2022, as a result of complications of blunt force injuries to his head.

Authorities say Matthews was identified as a suspect following an investigation into Kelly's murder.

Officials allege Matthews punched Kelly, stole his cellphone and fled. Matthews was arrested earlier this month in Minnesota for a disturbance at a train station.

Matthews was returned Saturday to DuPage County. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11 for arraignment in front of Judge Michael Reidy.