Special meeting Thursday for Drake extension

The Village of Glenview board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, for a special meeting to consider an extension of the closing date for the property at 1850 Glenview Road, formerly Bess Hardware.

The board previously extended the closing date to July 31 to allow The Drake Group extra time to coordinate with lenders and facilitate the closing.

Drake is now requesting additional time to close, which if the board approves the extension would move the closing date to Sept. 29.

The Drake Group is proposing to build a 65-unit, mixed-use development. Following the closing, Drake would proceed with the applicable building and engineering codes and permit process.

As with all village public meetings, Thursday's special meeting will be held in the Burnham Board Room at Village Hall, 2500 E. Lake Ave. It is open to the public and time will be allotted for public comment.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the village website, accessible at www.glenview.il.us, and broadcast on GVTV.