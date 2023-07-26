Police: Alcohol, drugs not a factor in pickup truck's plunge into Antioch store

A pickup truck plunged into a downtown Antioch food store late Tuesday afternoon. No one inside was injured, but the truck's driver was hospitalized. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Investigators have ruled out drug or alcohol impairment as the reason a pickup truck crashed into the Polson's Natural Foods store in downtown Antioch late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old Spring Grove man, remains hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Antioch police spokesman Jim Moran said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said the 33-year-old was driving north on Main Street when the truck left the road, struck a utility pole and then plunged into the store.

The building was deemed uninhabitable, and the store will remain closed until a structural engineer assesses the damage further, Moran said. The truck remains on the scene and won't be removed until the building is deemed stable, he added.

Owner Mark Polson told ABC 7 on Tuesday he was one of four people inside his family's store and standing just 10 feet from the vehicles path when it crashed into the building.

"Just heard a roar and a crash, and stuff was flying everywhere," said Polson, who could not be reached for further comment Wednesday. "I had my phone in my hand calling for 911. Other people had come in trying to check on the driver."