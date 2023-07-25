 

Where does Arlington Park wreckage go? Some bricks to be preserved, other debris being recycled

  • A scrap hauler is loaded Monday at the Arlington Park demolition site in Arlington Heights. A Bears official said 80% of materials will be recycled.

      A scrap hauler is loaded Monday at the Arlington Park demolition site in Arlington Heights. A Bears official said 80% of materials will be recycled. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A little more than a month into demolition of the six-story Arlington Park grandstand, crews continue to work piecemeal through the structure instead of using detonation.

      A little more than a month into demolition of the six-story Arlington Park grandstand, crews continue to work piecemeal through the structure instead of using detonation. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Pieces of the cantilevered roof have been taken down at Arlington Park.

      Pieces of the cantilevered roof have been taken down at Arlington Park. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Demolition crews have been working the east and west sides of the Arlington Park grandstand, then proceeding to the center. The job is expected to be complete by year's end.

      Demolition crews have been working the east and west sides of the Arlington Park grandstand, then proceeding to the center. The job is expected to be complete by year's end. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said Monday the village will preserve about 1,000 bricks from the Arlington Park grandstand for distribution to the public.

      Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said Monday the village will preserve about 1,000 bricks from the Arlington Park grandstand for distribution to the public. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Posted7/25/2023 5:00 AM

Demolition equipment continues to pick apart the old six-story Arlington Park grandstand, leaving behind tons of debris at the site of the historic racing palace.

But there are plans to preserve some of what's been torn down for posterity and recycle most of the rest of it.

 

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said Monday the village is leading an effort to preserve about 1,000 bricks and make them available to the public. Plans for how or when the relics would be distributed are still being formulated.

Other potential mementos from the site would be more difficult to reclaim -- a process that could become unwieldy for the demolition contractor, Hayes said.

But even before the Chicago Bears finalized their $197.2 million purchase of the shuttered racetrack and took possession of the property in February, the village secured about a dozen pieces of Arlington Park nostalgia, including trackside benches and a large metallic crest.

Plans are still in the works about where those will be displayed around town, but village officials have said the artifacts would be well-suited at village hall, in the downtown and at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A Bears official said the goal is for at least 80% of the demolition material to be recycled, including concrete, ferrous metal, nonferrous metal, blocks, bricks and general construction debris.

Most of the disposal material is being taken to the Lakeshore Recycling Systems waste transfer station on Powis Road in West Chicago. Some of it is being taken just blocks away to the waste hauler's transfer station on Berdnick Street in Rolling Meadows.

Exterior demolition started June 16, with crews working to tear down the east and west sides before proceeding toward the center. The structure is set to be gone by the end of the year.

Demolition of the office, paddock and jockey buildings is scheduled to start in the fall and also be done by year's end.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Fueled by social media, trespassing has risen at Arlington Park since Bears took over, police say
Related Article
Fueled by social media, trespassing has risen at Arlington Park since Bears took over, police say
 
For now, streets next to Arlington Park will only be resurfaced -- not widened
Related Article
For now, streets next to Arlington Park will only be resurfaced -- not widened
 
Arlington Park grandstand demolition begins
Related Article
Arlington Park grandstand demolition begins
 
Farewell to an Icon: Arlington Park Racetrack's Demolition Starts
Related Article
Farewell to an Icon: Arlington Park Racetrack's Demolition Starts
 
Beginning of the end: Demolition crews arrive at Arlington Park
Related Article
Beginning of the end: Demolition crews arrive at Arlington Park
 
Suburban Skyview: They're still maintaining the grass at shuttered Arlington Park racetrack
Related Article
Suburban Skyview: They're still maintaining the grass at shuttered Arlington Park racetrack
 
Arlington Heights approves first Bears demolition permit for Arlington Park
Related Article
Arlington Heights approves first Bears demolition permit for Arlington Park
 
'This is not a minor project': Arlington Park teardown to cost Bears $3.8 million
Related Article
'This is not a minor project': Arlington Park teardown to cost Bears $3.8 million
 
Bears file paperwork to begin demolition of Arlington Park grandstand and other structures
Related Article
Bears file paperwork to begin demolition of Arlington Park grandstand and other structures
 
Some Arlington Park artifacts will be displayed around town, but not this statue
Related Article
Some Arlington Park artifacts will be displayed around town, but not this statue
 
Want to own a piece of Arlington Park? Kitchen auction begins racetrack's liquidation
Related Article
Want to own a piece of Arlington Park? Kitchen auction begins racetrack's liquidation
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 