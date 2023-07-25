Wheaton to tackle $1.3 million bridge project in Adare Farms

Wheaton is rebuilding an aging bridge over Spring Brook Creek in the Adare Farms subdivision.

The city council recently approved a $1.34 million agreement with Herlihy Mid-Continent Company to replace the bridge on Creekside Drive between Spring Green Drive and Gone Away Lane. Work will begin July 31, weather permitting.

Built in the late 1960s, Creekside Bridge was constructed as part of the original subdivision development, and it's used as a primary route to Roosevelt and Wiesbrook roads.

The project includes relocating utilities, removing the old structure, installing new bridge supports, beams and decking as well as restoring disrupted landscaping. The city anticipates the work will be completed by Nov. 1, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The bridge will remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the project. Detour signs will direct traffic around the construction area using Spring Green Drive and Stonebridge Trail.

The city will post online updates at wheaton.Il.us/CreeksideBridge.