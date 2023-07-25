Riders at Pace hub in Schaumburg will be able to wait in comfort under upgrade plans

 

After years of minimalist surroundings at the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg, Pace riders will see an upgrade.

A new building that will allow commuters to shelter in comfort as they wait for buses is coming in late 2024.

 

The ADA Transfer Facility will accommodate thousands of passengers who travel on paratransit and fixed routes stopping at the NTC, including the popular I-90 express buses.

Feedback by commuters with disabilities serving on Pace's ADA Advisory Committee was crucial to designing the improvements, officials said.

"I could not think of a better way to celebrate Disability Pride month than with a groundbreaking for the construction of a new fully accessible ADA Paratransit Transfer Facility," Pace Executive Director Melissa Metzger said last week.

Currently, there are no inside waiting areas at the Northwest Transportation Center, and restrooms are reserved for drivers.

The former Schaumburg post office property, located next to the transportation center, will be demolished as part of the project.

The new transit center will offer indoor seating and public restrooms. Other planned improvements include:

• An expanded drop-off area.

• An increase in parking capacity from 192 to 301 spaces with additional ADA spots.

• Updated signs with real-time bus departure information.

• New charging stations for electric vehicles.

• Ventra ticketing kiosks.

• An expanded canopy to shelter riders exiting and entering buses and paratransit vehicles.

• Sidewalks allowing pedestrians to access buses from Mall and Kimberly drives.

The project will cost $8.4 million and will be funded through the state's capital plan.

The Northwest Transportation Center is a hub for buses serving Cook, DuPage and Kane counties with more than 1,000 daily boardings.

