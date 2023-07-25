High-speed police chase ends with backyard crash, man's arrest

A 25-year-old Will County man has been charged with fleeing from Lisle police early Tuesday before crashing his SUV into a backyard, authorities said.

Reid Sapato, of the 8500 block of Stone Creek Boulevard, Frankfort, faces one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding police and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh on Tuesday set his bail at $40,000. He would have to post $4,000 to be released from custody.

Prosecutors said a Lisle police officer on a routine patrol saw a maroon Toyota C-HR traveling on Ogden Avenue at approximately 82 mph in a 45-mph zone, just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and tried to make a traffic stop on Sapato's Toyota, prosecutors said.

Rather than pulling over, Sapato fled from the officer and ultimately turned onto River Road, prosecutors said.

When Sapato reached the end of River Road -- a dead-end street -- he drove up a driveway and through two residential backyards before crashing his SUV in another backyard and fleeing on foot, prosecutors said. Officers located Sapato a short time later in the neighborhood and took him into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Sapato's next scheduled court appearance is for his arraignment on Aug. 22.