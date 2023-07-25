Authorities ID Mount Prospect man who drowned after leaping from boat on Chain O' Lakes

The spelling of Robert Mozdzynski's name has been updated from an earlier version of this report.

Authorities have identified the man whose body was recovered Monday afternoon from Lake Catherine near Antioch as 52-year-old Robert Mozdzynski of Mount Prospect.

Lake County coroner's officials said an autopsy performed Tuesday morning indicates Mozdzynski's death was consistent with drowning. Toxicology tests are pending, officials said.

Mozdzynski went missing in Lake Catherine, on the north end of the Chain O' Lakes, about 3:50 p.m. Saturday after leaping from a pontoon boat operated by his son to go for a swim, authorities said. After briefly resurfacing, he disappeared into the 30-foot-deep lake.

Sheriff's marine unit boats and area fire department boats were used to search the area Saturday and Sunday, but authorities could not locate Mozdzynski's body until Monday afternoon.