Rescue efforts for Mount Prospect man missing in Chain O' Lakes called off

Authorities have called off rescue efforts in the search for a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who disappeared underwater Saturday after jumping from a boat on the Chain O' Lakes.

Now the focus is on recovering the body, Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli said rescue efforts were suspended at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it has transitioned into a recovery operation," he said.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, went missing in Lake Catherine at approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday after leaping from a pontoon boat operated by his son, intending to take a swim, authorities said.

After briefly resurfacing, he went beneath the surface and disappeared into the 30-foot-deep lake near Antioch.

Sheriff's marine unit boats and area fire department boats were deployed and sonar used to sweep the area Saturday and Sunday, but authorities could not locate the man.

The search initially was suspended at midnight Sunday and resumed six hours later before it was halted.