Neighbors lodge complaints about odor, noise from Naperville chicken therapy operation

In the face of noise and smell complaints from neighbors, a Naperville nonprofit group focusing on chicken therapy for adults with special needs is trying to keep its residential operation going.

The organizers of Touch My Heart, Rick and Wendy Montalbano, also own the 12,500-square-foot lot in question on Flambeau Drive. They requested numerous code variances at Wednesday's planning and zoning commission meeting to maintain their work that's similar to programs with dog and horse therapy.

"We as neighbors have really put up with this over these years," said Barb Buzzelli, who lives just southeast of the property. "It's continuously hearing the noise of the chickens, the people that constantly come through the backyard."

While the commissioners didn't advise allowing all the variances, they were sympathetic to the work being done and recommended compromises that will be voted on at a future city council meeting.

Commissioners Derek McDaniel and Mark Wright voted against the recommendation.

The compromises include an 18-month sunset clause for the owners to purchase more-suitable property for their needs, something the Montalbanos said they're already working toward.

Also included is an increase in the allowed number of chickens from eight to 12 -- the Montalbanos currently have 17 chickens -- and an agreement to add 6-foot-tall privacy fencing around the backyard.

"We want to be good neighbors," Wendy Montalbano told the commissioners. "We have been very good neighbors to all of them on all sides."

Officials from the city's transportation, engineering and development department said numerous permit requests on the property have been rejected since fall 2021.

Citations were issued and court hearings held, which led the Montalbanos to request the code variances to allow their work to continue.

An additional complaint was filed the week of July 3, officials said, in response to an expansion of the chicken coops without permits.

While the Transportation, Engineering and Development Department staff members advised against the variances, the planning and zoning commissioners chose to recommend a compromise.