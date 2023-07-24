 

Man accused of driving through children's triathlon in Wauconda held on $500,000 bail

  • Jack A. Hazen, 41, is accused of driving through a children's triathlon Saturday morning in Wauconda. He is charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving.

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 7/24/2023 6:04 PM

A man accused of driving through a children's triathlon Saturday morning in Wauconda has been ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Jack Hazen, 41 of Wauconda would need to pay $50,000 cash in order to be released from the Lake County jail while awaiting trial.

 

Hazen's bail was set Sunday by a Lake County judge. He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

Wauconda police said Hazen drove a 2008 Ford Mustang GT through barricades blocking the intersection of Garland and Bonner roads at 8:37 a.m. Saturday. He continued south on Garland Road, weaving and speeding between traffic cones while children were participating in a Wauconda Park District triathlon, according to police.

Hazen eventually was stopped by police about a quarter-mile down Garland Road, near the intersection with Winding Lane, and arrested, authorities said.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. If found guilty of the felony charge, Hazen would face a maximum of one to three years in prison.

