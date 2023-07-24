Chicago motorcyclist killed Saturday on I-90 in Schaumburg
Updated 7/24/2023 6:58 PM
Illinois State Police have identified the 42-year-old Chicago motorcyclist who was killed Saturday afternoon when he crashed into the back of a disabled SUV on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg.
State police officials said Anthony J. Perez was driving a 2022 blue Yamaha motorcycle east on I-90 at about 5:20 p.m. when he crashed into a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek that had pulled onto the median with flashers activated.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru, a 66-year-old Morton Grove woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
