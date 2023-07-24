Body found in Chain O' Lakes believed to be missing Mount Prospect man

A body recovered Monday afternoon from Lake Catherine near Antioch is believed to be that of a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who disappeared Saturday after jumping from a boat to go for a swim.

"Based on personal identifiable information, we believe it is the man who went missing on Saturday," Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said via email.

The Lake County coroner's office is scheduling an autopsy on the man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The man went missing in Lake Catherine, on the north end of the Chain O' Lakes, about 3:50 p.m. Saturday after leaping from a pontoon boat operated by his son, authorities said. After briefly resurfacing, he disappeared into the 30-foot-deep lake.

Sheriff's marine unit boats and area fire department boats were deployed and sonar used to sweep the area Saturday and Sunday, but authorities could not locate the man.

The search initially was suspended at midnight Sunday and resumed six hours later before it was halted shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.