Whipping through Winfield; Cyclists top 30 mph in criterium races

Cyclists topped 30 mph Sunday while racing in the Winfield Criterium, the third event of the 10-stop Intelligentsia Cup Chicago. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Winfield police Sgt. Jim Olson has a little fun Sunday clocking the speed of cyclists racing in the Winfield Criterium. The racers were speeding down a street that has a 30 mph limit. "We'll write them a ticket if they go 31," Olson joked. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Cyclists take off at the start of a men's category race Sunday during the Winfield Criterium, the third event of the 10-stop Intelligentsia Cup Chicago. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

"It feels great," to win Marshall Chubirka of Naperville said Sunday after taking first in one of the races at the Winfield Criterium and Festival. The event was the third of 10 in the Intelligentsia Cup cycling competition, which continues Monday in Mundelein. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Cyclists reached speeds of more than 30 mph Sunday during the Winfield Criterium and Festival. The event was the third of 10 in the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago cycling competition, which continues Monday in Mundelein. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Three-year-old Zeus is held by owner Angelea Coughlin of Hermitage, Tennessee, as they cheer on cyclists, including Angelea's husband Neal Coughlin, competing Sunday in the Winfield Criterium. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Dozens of bicycle racers sped through the streets of Winfield on Sunday as the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago cycling competition stopped in town for the village's annual Criterium and Summerfest.

Featuring professional and amateur racers reaching speeds of more than 30 mph on a course with tight turns and a long straightaway, the criterium was the highlight of a festival that also included nine food trucks, a beer trailer, a Kidz Zone and more.

Among those watching the cyclists zoom by was Winfield police Sgt. Jim Olson, who used his radar speed gun to track the pace of the race.

"It's amazing to me how fast they're coming down this hill," Olson said, noting that the racers were exceeding the posted limit of 30 mph.

The Winfield Criterium was day two of the three-race DuPage Triple Crown, a competition within a competition that began Saturday with the Tour of Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn and wraps up Tuesday with the Lombard Cycling Classic. In between, the 10-race Intelligentsia Cup will visit Lake County on Monday for the Tighthead Mundelein Grand Prix.

After Lombard's races, the Cup moves to Brookfield on Wednesday, Northbrook on Thursday, Elgin on Friday, Lake Bluff on Saturday and then concludes Saturday in Chicago.

For more information on the races, visit https://intelligentsiacup.com.