Search resumes Sunday for Mount Prospect man missing in Chain O' Lakes

The search for a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who went missing Saturday in Lake Catherine near Antioch resumed Sunday, authorities said, with no word of any discovery by the day's end.

The search was initially suspended at midnight Sunday and then resumed at 6 a.m., as sonar-equipped boats combed the lake.

Lake County sheriff's police said the man, intending to go swimming, jumped off a pontoon boat operated by his son at approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday. After briefly appearing above the surface, he vanished below the water, authorities said.

Sheriff's marine unit deputies and rescue boats from area fire departments searched in 30-foot waters Saturday, but were unable to locate him, officials said.