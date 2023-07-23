Search resumes for Mount Prospect man missing in Chain O' Lakes
Updated 7/23/2023 10:24 AM
The search for a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man who went missing Saturday in Lake Catherine near Antioch resumed Sunday, authorities said.
The search was suspended at midnight Sunday and then resumed at 6 a.m., as sonar-equipped boats combed the lake.
Lake County sheriff's police said the man, intending to go swimming, jumped off a pontoon boat operated by his son at approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday. After briefly appearing above the surface, he vanished below the water, authorities said.
Sheriff's marine unit deputies and rescue boats from area fire departments searched in 30-foot waters Saturday, but were unable to locate him, officials said.
